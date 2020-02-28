Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.93-0.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.95. Element Solutions also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.93-0.97 EPS.

Element Solutions stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.20. The stock had a trading volume of 21,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,855. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.00. Element Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $12.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $454.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.02 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESI. ValuEngine upgraded Element Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Element Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Element Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Element Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.50.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

