Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Compton Capital Management Inc. RI

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 236.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the third quarter worth $34,000. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 298,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 28,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY opened at $129.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.95. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $101.36 and a twelve month high of $147.87.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 192.27% and a net margin of 37.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.01%.

In related news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 10,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.70, for a total value of $1,312,151.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,015,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,767,331,888.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,332,350 shares of company stock worth $174,432,582 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus raised their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.31.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

