Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) Given Average Rating of “Strong Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) have received an average broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $15.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B an industry rank of 80 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AKO.B shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE AKO.B traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,938. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.37. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.07. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99.

About Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B

Embotelladora Andina SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola soft drinks in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay. It also offers fruit-flavored beverages, juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and bottled water. Embotelladora Andina SA was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

