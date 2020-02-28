Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Compton Capital Management Inc. RI

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 11,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Lcnb Corp boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 6,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 242,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR opened at $64.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $55.98 and a 52 week high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.08.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $532,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

