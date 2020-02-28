Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.11

Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.11 and last traded at $7.15, with a volume of 180118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.18.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENBL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Enable Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enable Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Get Enable Midstream Partners alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.33 and a 200 day moving average of $10.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.3305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.82%. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.69%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENBL. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,772,567 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,594,000 after buying an additional 2,960,918 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,708,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $97,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,586 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,895,116 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,128,000 after purchasing an additional 546,509 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 4,640,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,546,000 after acquiring an additional 404,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,931,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,407,000 after purchasing an additional 76,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:ENBL)

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Enable Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enable Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.