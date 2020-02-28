Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) Director James A. Gray Buys 20,000 Shares

Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) Director James A. Gray purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.54 per share, for a total transaction of $390,800.00.

ENVA traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.76. 1,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,467. The stock has a market cap of $673.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 2.35. Enova International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.93.

Get Enova International alerts:

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $345.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.58 million. Enova International had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 29.98%. Enova International’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Enova International Inc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Enova International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Enova International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Enova International by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Enova International by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enova International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Enova International during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Enova International by 6.3% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 45,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.