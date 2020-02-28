EP Global Opportunities Trust (LON:EPG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $285.00

EP Global Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:EPG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 285 ($3.75) and last traded at GBX 291 ($3.83), with a volume of 50031 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 296.50 ($3.90).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 305.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 301.36. The stock has a market cap of $110.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.32.

About EP Global Opportunities Trust (LON:EPG)

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

