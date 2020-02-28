EQT Holdings Ltd (ASX:EQT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.47 Per Share

EQT Holdings Ltd (ASX:EQT) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share on Monday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous interim dividend of $0.44.

Shares of EQT stock opened at A$28.30 ($20.07) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is A$30.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$30.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 8.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.24 million and a P/E ratio of 26.23. EQT has a fifty-two week low of A$22.60 ($16.03) and a fifty-two week high of A$34.68 ($24.60).

About EQT

EQT Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides philanthropic, trust, and estate services in Australia. It operates through Trustee & Wealth Services and Corporate Trustee Services segments. The Trustee & Wealth Services segment offers a range of private client, philanthropic, and superannuation services, including estate planning and management services; charitable, compensation, community, and personal trust services; and wealth management and advisory services.

