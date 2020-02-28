Equatorial Palm Oil (LON:PAL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.38

Equatorial Palm Oil Plc. (LON:PAL) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.38 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.39 ($0.01), with a volume of 1708355 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.46 ($0.01).

The stock has a market cap of $1.26 million and a P/E ratio of -0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.81.

About Equatorial Palm Oil (LON:PAL)

Equatorial Palm Oil plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces crude palm oil in Liberia. It holds interests in the Palm Bay estate covering 20,234 hectares; and the Butaw estate comprising 46,539 hectares located in Sinoe County to the south-east of Monrovia. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Equatorial Palm Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equatorial Palm Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.