Eric A. Kaye Buys 1,375 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) Stock

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) Director Eric A. Kaye acquired 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.58 per share, for a total transaction of $21,422.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ORCC opened at $15.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75. Owl Rock Capital Corporation has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.77.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $202.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.28 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 66.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Corporation will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 80.52%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 344.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Compass Point upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

