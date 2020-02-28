Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Earnings Miss

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $148.00 and last traded at $148.00, with a volume of 1837 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $148.00.

The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $596.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.20 million. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 13.01%.

Get Erie Indemnity alerts:

ERIE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Erie Indemnity from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERIE. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Erie Indemnity during the third quarter worth $61,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Erie Indemnity during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Erie Indemnity during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, CNB Bank increased its position in Erie Indemnity by 15.2% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 36.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.35.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Erie Indemnity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erie Indemnity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.