Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.74

Ero Copper Corp (TSE:ERO) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$14.74 and last traded at C$15.03, with a volume of 58474 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.37.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ERO shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. CIBC raised Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$21.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ero Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$21.81.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.58.

Ero Copper Company Profile (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.