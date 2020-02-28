Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Acquires 38,554 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,554 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.15% of Sunnova Energy International worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter valued at $110,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter valued at $225,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter valued at $301,000.

NOVA stock opened at $16.73 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.49.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $33.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.97 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.11.

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

