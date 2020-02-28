Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.09% of Ferro worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FOE. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Ferro by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Ferro by 419.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferro by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 714,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,598,000 after acquiring an additional 64,439 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferro in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferro by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferro alerts:

Shares of FOE opened at $12.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.62. Ferro Co. has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $21.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.95.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FOE. ValuEngine raised Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Ferro from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded Ferro to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

In other Ferro news, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $213,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 692,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,860,763.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.