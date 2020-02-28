Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Buys 8,539 Shares of Ultralife Corp. (NASDAQ:ULBI)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Ultralife Corp. (NASDAQ:ULBI) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,539 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Ultralife were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ultralife during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ultralife by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ultralife by 13.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 60,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultralife by 12.7% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 142,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Ultralife by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 781,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after buying an additional 111,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ULBI shares. TheStreet lowered Ultralife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Ultralife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

In related news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 41,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $302,489.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 430,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,160,918.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ULBI opened at $7.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.86 million, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.08. Ultralife Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $11.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corporation designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronic systems for government, defense, and commercial sectors worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

