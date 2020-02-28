Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Buys New Position in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 58,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 16,910 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 218.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 259,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 178,130 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 30,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,012,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,822,000 after buying an additional 246,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra upped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

In other news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 9,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $231,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $21.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $25.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.63 and its 200-day moving average is $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.70%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

