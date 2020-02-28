Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $1.28 Million Stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRS. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter worth $314,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 406,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,251,000 after purchasing an additional 223,210 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 12,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 500,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRS opened at $38.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $38.02 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.80 and its 200 day moving average is $48.97.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $573.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.83 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.12%.

Several research analysts have commented on CRS shares. Benchmark started coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Longbow Research downgraded Carpenter Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on Carpenter Technology to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director Gregory A. Pratt sold 17,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $916,889.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,195.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

