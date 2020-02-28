Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 161,743 SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 161,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.11% of SunPower as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

In other SunPower news, Director S.A. Total purchased 676,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $6,231,486.00. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 5,084 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $42,095.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,917.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPWR opened at $8.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.00 and a beta of 2.18. SunPower Co. has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.59, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.54.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.05 million. SunPower’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $14.00 price target on shares of SunPower and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunPower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.26.

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

