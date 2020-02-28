Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $136.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.96% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Euronet Worldwide’s fourth-quarter 2019 earnings of $1.63 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.2% and also improved 19% year over year on higher revenues. The company’s strong position is backed by constant expansions through strategic acquisitions, favorable results of the Electronic Funds Transfer and Money Transfer segments. Its epay segment is also performing well on the back of higher transactions and expansion of digital media products. Its revenues have been consistently growing on the back of its diversity across products and geographies along with solid contributions by its segments. Its balance sheet is impressive. It has been lowering its debt levels over the past couple of years. Its shares have underperformed its industry in a year’s time. However, rising expenses and forex volatility continues to bother.”

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.56.

NASDAQ EEFT traded down $1.33 on Wednesday, reaching $120.40. The company had a trading volume of 22,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,676. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.64 and its 200-day moving average is $151.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Euronet Worldwide has a 52 week low of $121.53 and a 52 week high of $171.25.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $693.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 70,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.36, for a total transaction of $11,134,006.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,373,866.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Martin L. Bruckner sold 12,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $1,985,135.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,755.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,715,000 after purchasing an additional 55,934 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $867,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $1,598,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 538.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 841,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,659,000 after purchasing an additional 710,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

