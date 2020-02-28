EvenCoin Price Hits $0.0055 on Major Exchanges (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. In the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. One EvenCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $170,307.00 and approximately $554,596.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006088 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00040425 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00438089 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001396 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011571 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001771 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011474 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 68.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003381 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EVN is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org.

EvenCoin Token Trading

EvenCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.