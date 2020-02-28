Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Receives $72.00 Average PT from Analysts

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

NYSE EVRG opened at $67.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.13. Evergy has a 12-month low of $54.60 and a 12-month high of $76.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

In related news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $62,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,870.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $290,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Evergy by 366.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,128,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,564,000 after buying an additional 1,672,043 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Evergy by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,518,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,226,000 after buying an additional 1,535,599 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Evergy by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,570,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,247,000 after buying an additional 738,843 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Evergy by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,867,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,566,000 after buying an additional 433,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Evergy by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 861,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,107,000 after buying an additional 416,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

