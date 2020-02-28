Evermay Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,095 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 843.9% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 51,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after acquiring an additional 46,484 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 828.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $3,348,000. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 41.2% during the third quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 52.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.34. 190,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,712,347. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.89 and a 52-week high of $125.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.18.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.65%.

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target (down from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.72.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

