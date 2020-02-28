Evermay Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,217 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 337.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

GM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.31.

GM traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.54. 435,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,051,674. General Motors has a 1-year low of $31.40 and a 1-year high of $41.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.21. The stock has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. General Motors had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $30.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.