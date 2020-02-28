Evermay Wealth Management LLC Acquires 22,500 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,049,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 19.8% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $80,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 79.5% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 82.8% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

SCHX traded down $2.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.77. 73,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,570. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.19 and a fifty-two week high of $81.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.21.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

