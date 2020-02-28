Evermay Wealth Management LLC Acquires 615 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 8,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,609,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $357,399,000 after acquiring an additional 512,569 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.57.

TRV traded down $5.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.04. 60,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,360. The firm has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.85 and its 200 day moving average is $139.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Travelers Companies Inc has a one year low of $124.04 and a one year high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

