Evermay Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.20.

ADP traded down $5.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,878. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $71.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.43. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $148.15 and a 52-week high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $1,141,378.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,446,315.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total value of $340,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,051 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

