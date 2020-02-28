Evermay Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,148,030,000 after buying an additional 3,100,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,289,000 after buying an additional 1,516,048 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,751,000 after buying an additional 2,928,045 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,940,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,494,000 after buying an additional 228,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,897,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,192,000 after buying an additional 79,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Cowen upped their price objective on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.89.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $3.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.86. 2,053,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,840,479. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.66 and a one year high of $97.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

