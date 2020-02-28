Evermay Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,388 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 0.5% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 26,496,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,178,047,000 after buying an additional 2,913,496 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,019,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,282 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,666,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,816,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,791,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,432,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,665 shares during the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.36.

Pfizer stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,171,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,218,500. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.33. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

