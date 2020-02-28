Evermay Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,766 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,398,187 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $423,041,000 after buying an additional 9,785 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,940,393 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $364,785,000 after purchasing an additional 23,948 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 23.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,620,043 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $191,619,000 after purchasing an additional 303,814 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $161,357,000. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd lifted its stake in American Express by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 1,266,620 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $157,682,000 after acquiring an additional 204,914 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Nomura raised their price objective on American Express from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American Express from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.04.

NYSE AXP traded down $4.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,618. American Express has a 12 month low of $106.68 and a 12 month high of $138.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.00. The company has a market cap of $95.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $3,750,758.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,310,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $1,769,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,090 shares in the company, valued at $21,715,256.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,639 shares of company stock valued at $12,649,661 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

