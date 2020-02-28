Evermay Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BMY traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.94. 814,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,433,260. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Argus upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Gabelli assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

