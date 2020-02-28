Evermay Wealth Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,278,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,351,431,000 after purchasing an additional 892,554 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,595,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,693,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,077 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,271,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,099,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,361 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,231,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,285,000 after purchasing an additional 217,165 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,287,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,496,000 after purchasing an additional 342,045 shares during the period. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.14.

Shares of NYSE D traded down $4.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.07. 1,479,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,979,072. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $72.61 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.25 and a 200-day moving average of $81.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.22.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 86.56%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

