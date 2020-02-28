Evermay Wealth Management LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in Valero Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 60,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $2,778,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $8,996,000. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in Valero Energy by 714.4% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 55,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,179,000 after buying an additional 48,511 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 1,009.2% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 261,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after buying an additional 237,985 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VLO traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.84. The company had a trading volume of 796,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,182,899. The company has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $65.76 and a one year high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.50.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

