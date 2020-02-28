Evermay Wealth Management LLC Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,085,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,815,000 after acquiring an additional 32,355 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 146,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 1,665,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,382,000 after acquiring an additional 105,382 shares during the last quarter. Parthenon LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 41,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,885,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,716,000 after acquiring an additional 353,778 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.62. 840,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,849,049. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.42. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.79 and a one year high of $44.67.

