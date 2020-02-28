Evermay Wealth Management LLC Has $40.95 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 812,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,977 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 10.1% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $40,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth $8,096,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 537,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,149,000 after acquiring an additional 51,188 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

JPST stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.52. The company had a trading volume of 708,173 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

