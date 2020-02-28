Evermay Wealth Management LLC Has $665,000 Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,366,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,755,136,000 after buying an additional 1,659,702 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,887,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,488,000 after buying an additional 63,999 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,096,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $841,660,000 after buying an additional 58,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Chevron by 22.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,482,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $650,218,000 after buying an additional 990,819 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CVX traded down $3.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,196,177. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.08 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $184.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.21 and a 200-day moving average of $116.72.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.25.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Frank acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

