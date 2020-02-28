Evermay Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UTX. Cowen began coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Benchmark began coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.27.

United Technologies stock traded down $5.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.88. The company had a trading volume of 155,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,435,691. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.41. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $121.48 and a 1-year high of $158.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

