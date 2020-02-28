Evermay Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 0.5% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock traded down $11.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $213.55. The stock had a trading volume of 183,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,828,967. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.26. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $247.36. The stock has a market cap of $256.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.07%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.92.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

