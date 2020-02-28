Evermay Wealth Management LLC Invests $394,000 in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,180 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,839,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,575,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,306 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Union Pacific by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,804,736 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,074,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,490 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,753,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $497,718,000 after acquiring an additional 29,718 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 17,670.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,930,904 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $349,088,000 after acquiring an additional 34,385 shares during the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Ardour Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.30.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP traded down $6.02 on Friday, reaching $153.60. The stock had a trading volume of 91,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,588. The company has a market cap of $114.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.75. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $149.09 and a 12-month high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

