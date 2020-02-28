Evermay Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,425 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,607 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,044 shares of company stock valued at $420,548 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSCO. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.41.

Shares of CSCO traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.71. 10,450,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,200,652. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.94 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.33. The company has a market cap of $178.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

