Evermay Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 17,279 Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,326,227,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,698,203,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Truist Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,799,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,590,386,000 after acquiring an additional 790,879 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $734,890,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $719,424,000. 71.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

NYSE:TFC traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.40. 197,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,172,065. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Truist Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $44.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.16.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $266,260.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

