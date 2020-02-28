Evermay Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $41,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 14.2% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 171.5% in the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 97,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 61,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 25.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.28.

KO traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,233,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,943,533. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The company has a market capitalization of $247.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.83%.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $752,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 257,316 shares of company stock worth $14,579,640. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

