Evermay Wealth Management LLC Sells 153 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Cummins by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded down $6.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.04. The stock had a trading volume of 28,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,766. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.14 and a 52 week high of $186.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Cummins declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.82%.

In related news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total value of $1,750,290.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,022,855.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $72,655.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,184.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957 in the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James started coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cummins from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.19.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

