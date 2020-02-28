Evermay Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,931 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,931 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 45,491,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,023,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,025 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,426,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,353,084,000 after buying an additional 1,909,876 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,856,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $759,181,000 after buying an additional 1,735,488 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,041,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $491,002,000 after buying an additional 244,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,227,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,974,000 after buying an additional 103,172 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,002,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,399,949. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.89 and a 200 day moving average of $42.38. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.98 and a 52-week high of $45.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

