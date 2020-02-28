Evermay Wealth Management LLC Sells 600 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BTIG Research cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Argus cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,548. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.44. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.65 and a twelve month high of $119.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.93 and a 200 day moving average of $106.68.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.96%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $4,617,315.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 194,619 shares in the company, valued at $19,919,254.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $153,657.90. Following the sale, the president now owns 43,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,204.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

