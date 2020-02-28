Evermay Wealth Management LLC Sells 650 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra upgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

Shares of TJX traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.69. 198,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,046,030. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.78. The company has a market cap of $72.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $49.05 and a 1 year high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 61.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.46%.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.