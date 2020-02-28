Evermay Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 15.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 7.8% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Anthem by 1.7% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 19.5% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Anthem stock traded down $6.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $251.49. 39,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $291.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.40. Anthem Inc has a 12 month low of $227.16 and a 12 month high of $312.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 16.46%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total value of $3,056,298.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at $10,162,767.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,547,857.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANTM. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Anthem from $382.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.46.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

