EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $160.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.71 million. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. EVO Payments updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

EVOP opened at $26.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.85, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.52. EVO Payments has a 52 week low of $23.74 and a 52 week high of $31.93.

Several research firms recently commented on EVOP. BTIG Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.41.

In other news, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $110,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,099.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $496,480. 61.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

