Exane BNP Paribas Downgrades Pearson (NYSE:PSO) to Underperform

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pearson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.95.

NYSE PSO traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.01. 25,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.18. Pearson has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $11.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Pearson by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pearson by 13.3% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Pearson by 570.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Pearson by 1,026.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Pearson by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

