Excelsior Capital Ltd to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:ECL)

Excelsior Capital Ltd (ASX:ECL) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$1.08. Excelsior Capital has a 12-month low of A$0.80 ($0.57) and a 12-month high of A$1.60 ($1.13). The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $34.07 million and a P/E ratio of 5.63.

Excelsior Capital Company Profile

Excelsior Capital Limited designs and distributes electrical components and cables for resource and infrastructure applications. It also manages investment portfolio. The company was formerly known as CMI Limited and changed its name to Excelsior Capital Limited in November 2018. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Meadowbank, Australia.

