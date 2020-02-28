Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) Given New $3.75 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from $4.25 to $3.75 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.23% from the stock’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Exfo’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EXFO. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Exfo in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exfo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Exfo in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exfo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exfo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.54.

Shares of EXFO stock remained flat at $$3.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average of $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Exfo has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $4.97.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $73.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.25 million. Exfo had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 6.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Exfo will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Exfo by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,119,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,738 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Exfo by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 371,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 17,146 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Exfo by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 354,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Exfo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $604,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exfo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

